Air National Guardsmen utilize multi-function engine test cell facility

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Taylor, propulsion mechanic with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, controls the throttle of an F-16C+ Fighting Falcon engine while noting engine telemetry data during testing at the propulsion shop's engine test facility, located at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. on Jan. 31, 2017. The facility, also known as the "Hush House", is a multi-function building that can be used to perform diagnostic, troubleshooting and follow-on maintenance testing of the General Electric F110-GE-100 turbofan, which produces close to 29,000 pounds of static thrust in afterburner and can propel the Fighting Falcon to approximately twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released

