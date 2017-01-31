Air National Guard unit's propulsion element creates powerful Esprit de Corps

Air National Guardsmen from New Jersey's 177th Fighter Wing, “Jersey Devils”, pose for a photo in front of the morale painting they designed, funded and created at their unit’s engine test cell facility, located at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., on Jan. 31, 2017. The propulsion shop personnel, including two members not shown, wanted to create a feeling of Esprit de Corps and a reminder of just how amazing it is to work on such a complex and important military machine. The General Electric F110-GE-100 turbofan, prepped and ready for testing, produces close to 29,000 pounds of static thrust in afterburner, which can propel the Fighting Falcon to approximately twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

