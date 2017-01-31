Engine test cell structure at New Jersey Air National Guard Base

An image of the sound baffling chamber for U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon gas turbine engine testing at the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, located at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. on Jan. 31, 2017. The Engine Test Cell Facility, commonly referred to as the "Hush House", is a multi-function building used to perform diagnostic, troubleshooting and follow on maintenance testing on uninstalled engines and perform high powered installed engine testing while the engine is in the F-16 aircraft. The General Electric F110-GE-100 turbofan, which produces close to 29,000 pounds of static thrust in afterburner and can propel the Fighting Falcon to approximately twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

