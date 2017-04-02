(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 7]

    4th ESC Best Warrior Competition 2017

    CAMP ROBINSON, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Participants in the 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition navigate a wall obstacle as a part of the events obstacle course. The 4th ESC held its 2017 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Parks, AR, Feb. 3-5, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Army Master Sgt. Dave Thompson)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 16:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MSG Dave Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

