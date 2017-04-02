Participants in the 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition pose for a group picture before a land navigation evaluation. The 4th ESC held its 2017 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Parks, AR, Feb. 3-5, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Army Master Sgt. Dave Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 16:16 Photo ID: 3165248 VIRIN: 170204-A-JV645-002 Resolution: 6016x4000 Size: 13.14 MB Location: CAMP ROBINSON, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MSG Dave Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.