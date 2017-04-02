Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 16:16 Photo ID: 3165247 VIRIN: 170204-A-JV645-001 Resolution: 6016x4000 Size: 11.31 MB Location: CAMP ROBINSON, AR, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by MSG Dave Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.