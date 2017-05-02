4th ESC Best Warrior Competition 2017

Participants in the 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition stand together at the complettion of the award ceremony. Army Spc. Justin Rafferty from the 910th Quartermaster Company in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Sgt. Carlos Garcia from the 90th Special Troops Battalion, Little Rock, Arkansas, took the top honors. The 4th ESC held its 2017 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Parks, AR, Feb. 3-5, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Army Master Sgt. Dave Thompson)

