4th ESC Best Warrior Competition 2017

Participants in the 4th ESC Best Warrior Competition prepare for the run portion of the Army Physical Fitness Test. The 4th ESC held its 2017 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Parks, AR, Feb. 3-5, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Army Master Sgt. Dave Thompson)

