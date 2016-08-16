Staff Sgt. David Immler, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer with the Missouri National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, measures a recruit's performance during the standing long jump, one of four events included in the Occupational Physical Assessment Test, in Jefferson City, Missouri, on August 16, 2016. The OPAT is a new test designed to assign recruits to military occupational specialties based on their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samantha J. Whitehead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2016 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 11:15 Photo ID: 3164414 VIRIN: 160816-A-YF431-070 Resolution: 4880x3253 Size: 8.36 MB Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri Guard implements new physical fitness standards for recruits [Image 1 of 10], by CPL Samantha Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.