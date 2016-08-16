Missouri Guard implements new physical fitness standards for recruits

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Grabel, the Recruit Sustainment Program coordinator for Detachment 6, Missouri National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, reads instructions for the Occupational Physical Assessment Test to recruits at the armory in Jefferson City, Missouri, on August 16, 2016. The OPAT is a new test designed to assign recruits to military occupational specialties based on their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samantha J. Whitehead)

