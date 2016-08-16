Sgt. Katelyn Burkhart, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer with the Missouri National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, measures a recruit's performance during the standing long jump, one of four events included in the Occupational Physical Assessment Test, in Jefferson City, Missouri, on August 16, 2016. The OPAT is a new test designed to assign recruits to military occupational specialties based on their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samantha J. Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 11:15
|Photo ID:
|3164411
|VIRIN:
|160816-A-YF431-075
|Resolution:
|4919x3279
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri Guard implements new physical fitness standards for recruits [Image 1 of 10], by CPL Samantha Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Missouri Guard implements new physical fitness standards for recruits
LEAVE A COMMENT