Missouri Guard implements new physical fitness standards for recruits

Missouri National Guard recruits participate in the standing long jump, one of four events included in the Occupational Physical Assesment Test, in Jefferson City on August 16, 2016. The OPAT is a new test designed to assign recruits to military occupational specialties based on their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samantha J. Whitehead)
