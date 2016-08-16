(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Guard implements new physical fitness standards for recruits [Image 9 of 10]

    Missouri Guard implements new physical fitness standards for recruits

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Whitehead 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. David Immler, a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer with the Missouri National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, measures a recruit's performance during the strength deadlift, one of four events included in the Occupational Physical Assessment Test, in Jefferson City on August 16, 2016. The OPAT is a new test designed to assign recruits to military occupational specialties based on their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samantha J. Whitehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2016
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 11:15
    Photo ID: 3164387
    VIRIN: 160816-A-YF431-091
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Guard implements new physical fitness standards for recruits [Image 1 of 10], by CPL Samantha Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Missouri National Guard
    Recruiting
    Recruiting and Retention
    Occupational Physical Assessment Test
    OPAT

