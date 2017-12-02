Construction Electrician 2nd Class Ben Coulson, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, ascends the water column on his way to the surface during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 12, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 13:00 Photo ID: 3160799 VIRIN: 170212-N-WB378-0326 Resolution: 1835x2758 Size: 838.96 KB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.