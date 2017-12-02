Construction Electrician 2nd Class Ben Coulson, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, searches the ocean floor during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 12, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 13:01 Photo ID: 3160793 VIRIN: 170212-N-WB378-0065 Resolution: 4100x2728 Size: 1.14 MB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.