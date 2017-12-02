Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training

Sailors assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, make final preparations before conducting SCUBA diving operations during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 12, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)

