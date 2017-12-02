Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training

Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Poston, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, SCUBA dives during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 12, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)

Date Taken: 02.12.2017
Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
by PO1 Blake Midnight