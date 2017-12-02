Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Poston, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, SCUBA dives during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 12, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 13:01
|Photo ID:
|3160796
|VIRIN:
|170212-N-WB378-0260
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|984.72 KB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
