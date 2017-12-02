Builder 2nd Class Ben Coulson, right, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Poston, both assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, monitor their ascent rate while heading to the surface during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 12, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 13:01
|Photo ID:
|3160798
|VIRIN:
|170212-N-WB378-0308
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1002.27 KB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
