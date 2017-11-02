Builder 2nd Class Estephan Lopez, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, wears a KM-37 diving helmet during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 11, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 13:02
|Photo ID:
|3160781
|VIRIN:
|170211-N-WB378-0042
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|934.97 KB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT