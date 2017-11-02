(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 8 of 8]

    Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Midnight 

    Expeditionary Combat Camera

    Builder 2nd Class Estephan Lopez, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, wears a KM-37 diving helmet during diver qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 11, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 13:02
    Photo ID: 3160781
    VIRIN: 170211-N-WB378-0042
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 934.97 KB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater Contruction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Blake Midnight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SCUBA
    UCT-1
    GTMO
    Combat Camera
    Cuba
    ECC
    Underwater Photo Team
    Underwater Construction Team One

