A Marine with Task Force Southwest flies the Instant Eye small unmanned aerial system through an obstacle at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Unlike larger drones, the Instant Eye can maneuver in tightly confined spaces, such as buildings and around corners, to record surveillance and conduct reconnaissance. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

This work, Flying High: Task Force Southwest Marines test new drone capabilities, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.