A Marine with Task Force Southwest prepares to launch the Instant Eye small unmanned aerial system at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Due to its compact size, the Instant Eye will allow Marines to capture imagery and conduct reconnaissance in buildings and other confined areas. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:49 Photo ID: 3159978 VIRIN: 170208-M-TR086-099 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.4 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying High: Task Force Southwest Marines test new drone capabilities [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.