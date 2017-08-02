Shaun Sorensen, right, a small unmanned aerial systems instructor with Training and Logistics Support Activity, and a Marine with Task Force Southwest, left, fly the Instant Eye SUAS at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. The Instant Eye is revolutionary in that it can fly easily into buildings, over walls and hills, and can take off and land vertically. Approximately 300 Marines are assigned to Task Force Southwest, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:49 Photo ID: 3159972 VIRIN: 170208-M-TR086-041 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.63 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying High: Task Force Southwest Marines test new drone capabilities [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.