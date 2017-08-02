(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flying High: Task Force Southwest Marines test new drone capabilities [Image 7 of 7]

    Flying High: Task Force Southwest Marines test new drone capabilities

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Shaun Sorensen, right, a small unmanned aerial systems instructor with Training and Logistics Support Activity, instructs a Marine with Task Force Southwest on proper controls for the Instant Eye SUAS at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. The Instant Eye is the first drone in the Marine Corps’ repertoire that can launch and land without a runway or manpower assistance. Approximately 300 Marines are assigned to Task Force Southwest, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:49
    Photo ID: 3159971
    VIRIN: 170208-M-TR086-009
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying High: Task Force Southwest Marines test new drone capabilities [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    reconnaissance
    aircraft
    technology
    intelligence
    drone
    SUAS
    small unmanned aerial system
    Instant Eye
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW

