Flying High: Task Force Southwest Marines test new drone capabilities

A Marine with Task Force Southwest catches the Instant Eye small unmanned aerial system following a flight at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2017. The drone allows operators to record surveillance and execute reconnaissance in small, confined areas which are otherwise inoperable with larger aircraft. Approximately 300 Marines are assigned to Task Force Southwest, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

