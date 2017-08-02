A Marine with Task Force Southwest flies the Instant Eye small unmanned aerial system at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 8, 2016. The Instant Eye is the first drone in the Marine Corps’ repertoire that can launch and land without a runway or manpower assistance. Approximately 300 Marines are assigned to Task Force Southwest, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:50 Photo ID: 3159981 VIRIN: 170208-M-TR086-134 Resolution: 4641x3094 Size: 5.62 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying High: Task Force Southwest Marines test new drone capabilities [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.