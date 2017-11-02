A CH-47F Chinook helicopter exists a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. The 22nd Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., transported two Chinooks as part of a 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade redeployment from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 11:30
|Photo ID:
|3159118
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-TD846-976
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Out she comes [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
