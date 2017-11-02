(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Out she comes [Image 1 of 5]

    Out she comes

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47F Chinook helicopter exists a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. The 22nd Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., transported two Chinooks as part of a 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade redeployment from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Out she comes [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    CH-47F Chinook

