    Is it my turn yet to get off? [Image 2 of 5]

    Is it my turn yet to get off?

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47F Chinook helicopter waits to be unloaded from the cargo bay of a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. The Chinook is one of two helicopters transported by the 22nd Airlift Squadron from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 11:30
    Photo ID: 3159115
    VIRIN: 170211-A-TD846-925
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Is it my turn yet to get off? [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Out she comes
    Is it my turn yet to get off?
    C-5 and Chinook
    Chinook waits its turn off a C-5
    Chinook exist C-5

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    CH-47F Chinook

