A CH-47F Chinook helicopter with the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade sits in the cargo bay of a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. The Chinook is one of two helicopters transported by the 22nd Airlift Squadron from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 11:30 Photo ID: 3159111 VIRIN: 170211-A-TD846-782 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.91 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chinook waits its turn off a C-5 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.