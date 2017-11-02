U.S. Army Soldiers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 22nd Airlift Squadron guide a CH-47F Chinook helicopter off a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 11:30
|Photo ID:
|3159110
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-TD846-718
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, Chinook exist C-5 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
