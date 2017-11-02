Chinook exist C-5

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 22nd Airlift Squadron guide a CH-47F Chinook helicopter off a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

