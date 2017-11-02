A CH-47F Chinook helicopter waits to be uploaded from a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. The 22nd Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., transported two Chinooks assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 11:30
|Photo ID:
|3159113
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-TD846-846
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-5 and Chinook [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
