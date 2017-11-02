(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-5 and Chinook [Image 3 of 5]

    C-5 and Chinook

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47F Chinook helicopter waits to be uploaded from a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. The 22nd Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., transported two Chinooks assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 11:30
    Photo ID: 3159113
    VIRIN: 170211-A-TD846-846
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 and Chinook [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Out she comes
    Is it my turn yet to get off?
    C-5 and Chinook
    Chinook waits its turn off a C-5
    Chinook exist C-5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Paratroopers
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    CH-47F Chinook
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT