C-5 and Chinook

A CH-47F Chinook helicopter waits to be uploaded from a C-5M Super Galaxy on Pope Army Airfield flight line Feb. 11, 2017. The 22nd Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., transported two Chinooks assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven)

