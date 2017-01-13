PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance section remove an old hot water system in preparation for a new one at the Child Development Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 10, 2017. The new installed system will included an additional water heater and bypass line, making it possible to have a heater go down and still provide hot water to the building, thus eliminating a single point of failure. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 13:48
|Photo ID:
|3156435
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-O3755-1732
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week” [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
