    Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week” [Image 6 of 6]

    Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week”

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Brian Foxworth, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration craftsman, repairs a unit heater in the 21st CES compound’s mechanical room on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 11, 2017. The operations flight from 21st CES cancelled meetings and fitness training for a week in an attempt to get the backlog of work orders under control. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 13:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week” [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    21 CES
    work week

