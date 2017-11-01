Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week”

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Brian Foxworth, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration craftsman, repairs a unit heater in the 21st CES compound’s mechanical room on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 11, 2017. The operations flight from 21st CES cancelled meetings and fitness training for a week in an attempt to get the backlog of work orders under control. (Courtesy photo)
