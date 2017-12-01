Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week”

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman 1st Class Arron Vens, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, cuts a portion of a hangar roof into a more manageable size for removal on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 12, 2017. The 21st CES operations flight took a week in January to catch up on older, low priority work orders, in addition to new high priorities from the recent wind storm. (Courtesy photo)

