PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman 1st Class Arron Vens, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, cuts a portion of a hangar roof into a more manageable size for removal on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 12, 2017. The 21st CES operations flight took a week in January to catch up on older, low priority work orders, in addition to new high priorities from the recent wind storm. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 13:48
|Photo ID:
|3156426
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-O3755-0820
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week” [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
