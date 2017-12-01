Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week”

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Christopher Stevenson, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration craftsman, troubleshoots electrical wiring for a chiller at Air Force Life Cycle Material Command on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 12, 2017. The operations flight from 21st CES cancelled meetings and fitness training for a week to attempt to get the backlog of work orders under control. (Courtesy photo)

