PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Christopher Stevenson, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration craftsman, troubleshoots electrical wiring for a chiller at Air Force Life Cycle Material Command on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 12, 2017. The operations flight from 21st CES cancelled meetings and fitness training for a week to attempt to get the backlog of work orders under control. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 13:48
|Photo ID:
|3156429
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-O3755-1234
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
This work, Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week” [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
