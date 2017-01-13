PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Thomas Meyer, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, removes an old, unnecessary section of fencing at the 21st CES compound on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 13, 2017. The 21st CES Blackjack Engineers took a week in January to put extra effort toward tackling the backlog of corrective work orders. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 13:48 Photo ID: 3156432 VIRIN: 170113-F-O3755-0823 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week” [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.