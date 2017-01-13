PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Staff Sgt. Thomas Meyer, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, removes an old, unnecessary section of fencing at the 21st CES compound on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 13, 2017. The 21st CES Blackjack Engineers took a week in January to put extra effort toward tackling the backlog of corrective work orders. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 13:48
|Photo ID:
|3156432
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-O3755-0823
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week” [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
