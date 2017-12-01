PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 21st Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight uses a sky lift to fix portions of a roof on a hangar along the flightline on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 12, 2017. The 21st CES Blackjack Engineers took a week in January to put extra effort toward tackling the backlog of corrective work orders. (Courtesy photo)
This work, Blackjack engineers tackle “Work Week” [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
