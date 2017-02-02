U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

U.S. Army Col. Robert E. Lee Magee, commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, presents the Jordanian King Hussein Bin Ali Brigade with an award made from an army-tank round fired in Kuwait at the closing ceremony of Exercise Eager Light 2017 on Feb. 02, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Both brigades worked together to participate in Eager Light, which is an annual, bilateral exercise that trains both forces on battalion and brigade level operations while simultaneously enhancing military cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

