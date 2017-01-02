U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

A Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army senior leader meets with the a role player acting as the governor for Exercise Eager Light 2017 on Feb. 01, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light is a command post exercise that trains both U.S. and Jordanian troops on battalion and brigade level operations through simulated, urban-warfare operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

