U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

Soldiers with the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army and U.S. Army Central applaud the distinguished speakers during the closing ceremony of Exercise Eager Light 2017 on Feb. 02, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light is an annual, bilateral command-post exercise that trains both U.S. and Jordanian troops on battalion and brigade level operations while simultaneously enhancing military cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

