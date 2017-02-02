Soldiers with the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army and U.S. Army Central join hands to dance while a slideshow of photos taken of Exercise Eager Light 2017 plays with music in the background at the end of the exercise’s closing ceremony Feb. 02, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light is an annual, bilateral command-post exercise that trains both U.S. and Jordanian troops on battalion and brigade level operations while simultaneously enhancing military cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 03:04 Photo ID: 3155380 VIRIN: 170202-A-GP059-058 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 15.4 MB Location: JO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.