    U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly

    JORDAN

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden 

    U.S. Army Central

    U.S Army Central and Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army soldiers share the national dish of Jordan, Mansaf, during their lunch break from Exercise Eager Light 2017 on Jan. 31, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light is a command post exercise that trains both U.S. and Jordanian troops on battalion and brigade level operations while simultaneously enhancing military cooperation and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 03:05
    Photo ID: 3155371
    VIRIN: 170131-A-GP059-051
    Resolution: 4438x2717
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

