A Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army senior leader meets with the a role player acting as the governor for Exercise Eager Light 2017 on Feb. 01, 2017 at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Eager Light is a command post exercise that trains both U.S. and Jordanian troops on battalion and brigade level operations through simulated, urban-warfare operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 03:04
|Photo ID:
|3155374
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-GP059-055
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.23 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
U.S., Jordanian Troops Burn Together Brightly
LEAVE A COMMENT