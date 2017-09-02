Senior Airman Ariel Paulino, assigned to the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron, drives his dump truck across the flight line at Stewart Air National Guard Base to have it filled with snow Feb. 9, 2017. This is Paulino’s third year taking part in snow clearing operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:11 Photo ID: 3153619 VIRIN: 170209-Z-AQ707-1016 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.55 MB Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.