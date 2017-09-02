(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm [Image 1 of 6]

    105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Olivencia 

    New York National Guard

    Senior Airman Ariel Paulino, assigned to the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron, drives his dump truck across the flight line at Stewart Air National Guard Base to have it filled with snow Feb. 9, 2017. This is Paulino’s third year taking part in snow clearing operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:11
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

