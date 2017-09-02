(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm [Image 5 of 6]

    105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Olivencia 

    New York National Guard

    A plow from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron of the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guarfd pushes snow off the flight line at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, N.Y. Feb. 9, 2017. It’s critical to keep the flight line clear and passable in the event flight operations are required. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:11
    Photo ID: 3153611
    VIRIN: 170209-Z-AQ707-1008
    Resolution: 6002x4006
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    globemaster
    New York
    snow
    105th Airlift Wing
    105 AW
    NortheasternWS17
    105th civil engineer squadron
    105ces
    105 ces

