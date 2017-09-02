105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm

A dump truck from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron of the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard, drives past a C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane while conducting snow clearing operations on the flight line at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, N.Y. Feb. 9, 2017. Crews, made up of Airmen and civilians, came in at 3 a.m. to begin removing snow and didn’t stop until there was nothing left to clear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

