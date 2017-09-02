Senior Airman Ariel Paulino, assigned to the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron of the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard, waits in his dump truck for his turn to drive slowly alongside a snow blower to fill up with snow. After filling up he drive across the flight line and dumps his payload out of the way. (U.S. AirNational Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)
This work, 105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
