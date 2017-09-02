Master Sgt. James Babcock, assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard, uses a snow blower to clear a path at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, N.Y. Feb. 9, 2017. The northeast was hammered with a winter storm making travel treacherous, but Airmen of the 105th we’re ready to assist their state if called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:11 Photo ID: 3153618 VIRIN: 170209-Z-AQ707-1003 Resolution: 6704x4474 Size: 17.66 MB Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.