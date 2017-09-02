105th Airlift Wing digs out during winter storm

A snow blower from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron of the 105th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard drives past a C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane while conducting snow clearing operations on the flight line at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York Feb. 9, 2017. The giant snow blowers throw immense quantities of snow into the back of dump trucks which then move the snow off the ramp. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Julio A. Olivencia Jr.)

