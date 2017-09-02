U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kadena Air Base, Japan, conduct a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during Exercise Green Dragon Feb. 9, 2017. The purpose of the PAR sweep is to check for any chemical contamination or unexploded ordnances after a simulated attack. Realistic training and exercises, such as Green Dragon, maintain Kadena’s priorities, such as readiness and war fighting integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 01:49
|Photo ID:
|3151810
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-DD647-1007
|Resolution:
|3098x2642
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT