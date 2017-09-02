U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Saul, 18th Communications Squadron cable and antenna supervisor, evaluates Senior Airman Adam Reams and Airman 1st Class Daniel Paolucci, 18th CS client systems technicians, as they conduct post-attack reconnaissance stand checks during Exercise Green Dragon Feb. 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Evaluations throughout the exercise ensure proper safety practices and risk management techniques are used to accomplish the mission safely and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 01:49
|Photo ID:
|3151805
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-DD647-1041
|Resolution:
|4757x3230
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Green Dragon maintains Kadena's wartime readiness [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT